Spain play against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Spain are ready to face Costa Rica at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The Spanish are one of the big favorites but they still have to prove it with a victory. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Spain are one of the five big favourites, but they have yet to win a game, this will be the first game for Spain in the 2022 World Cup. The worst thing for Spain is that they have to share Group E with Germany.

Costa Rica as underdogs have a lot to offer and expectations are high for them, but they know that playing against two favorites to win the second spot in the standings will be tough.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Spain vs Costa Rica: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Spain vs Costa Rica: Storylines

Spain won a friendly game before starting the current 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but that game was against a small team like Jordan, they won 1-3. But before that friendly game, Spain won the UEFA Nations League against Portugal 1-0 on the road.

Costa Rica are underdogs but they know what it is to play in a World Cup and the best thing is that they have a streak appearance since 2002. Costa Rica have not lost a game since June 2, 2022, after that defeat they they won four games and drew one against South Korea.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Spain vs Costa Rica in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock other options to watch the game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV in the US, you can click here

Spain vs Costa Rica: Predictions And Odds

Spain are favorites with 1.15 odds that will pay $115 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong attacking squad. Costa Rica are underdogs with 20.00. The draw is offered at 7.75. The best pick for this World Cup game is: Over 2.5 goals.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Spain 1.15 Draw 7.75 Costa Rica 20.00

* Odds via BetMGM.