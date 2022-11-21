Uruguay will play against South Korea in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

In a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game, Uruguay and South Korea will face against each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The debut of one of the best Conmebol teams takes place. Uruguay want to start their way in this World Cup in the best way in a truly complicated group, where in addition to their rivals in this game are Portugal and Ghana. The Uruguayans will look for a victory that will allow them to face their next duels with greater calm.

South Korea know that they are not one of the main favorites to advance to the round, but they still want to surprise and improve the performance they did in Russia 2018, in which they were knocked out in the first round (despite their excellent victory against Germany). They won't have it easy, but they trust they can complicate the South Americans.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Thursday, November 24 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Uruguay vs South Korea: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Uruguay vs South Korea

Uruguay and South Korea will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Thursday, November 24 at 8:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App.

