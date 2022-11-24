Wales and Iran will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Iran's debut in this World Cup was not productive at all. It was a 6-2 loss to England, in a game in which the Asians had no chance beyond two goals. Of course, if they want to have any chance of making it to the next round, they need to win this game, as a draw leaves them pretty much out on goal difference.
In the case of Wales, they had a difficult debut against the United States. The American team was superior for most of the game. However, the Welsh had a penalty in their favor and they did not miss it to take a 1-1 and a valuable point. It will be important to win by a good difference against Iran thinking about the definition with the United States.
Wales vs Iran: Kick-Off Time
Wales will face Iran in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Friday, November 25 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Rayyan, Qatar.
To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Cameroon: 11:00 AM
Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 4:00 AM
Croatia: 11:00 AM
Denmark: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
Egypt: 12:00 PM
France: 11:00 AM
Germany: 11:00 AM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 PM
Iran: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 10:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 11:00 AM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Japan: 7:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 11:00 AM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 11:00 AM
Poland: 11:00 AM
Portugal: 10:00 AM
Qatar: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Senegal: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 6:00 AM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
South Korea: 7:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 AM
Sweden: 11:00 AM
Switzerland: 11:00 AM
Tanzania: 1:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM
Tunisia: 11:00 AM
Uganda: 1:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 10:00 AM
United States: 5:00 AM (ET)
Wales vs Iran: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live
Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: TSN App, RDS App, TSN1, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD+, Sky HD
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: NRK1, dr.dk, DR1
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+
India: JioTV, Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: SCTV, Mentari TV, Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, Channel 3
Ireland: RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, S4C, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, VIX+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: NRK1, NRKTV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP2
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1
Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, NRK1, C More Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
United Kingdom: S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.