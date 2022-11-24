Wales will play against Iran in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Wales vs Iran: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Wales and Iran will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Iran's debut in this World Cup was not productive at all. It was a 6-2 loss to England, in a game in which the Asians had no chance beyond two goals. Of course, if they want to have any chance of making it to the next round, they need to win this game, as a draw leaves them pretty much out on goal difference.

In the case of Wales, they had a difficult debut against the United States. The American team was superior for most of the game. However, the Welsh had a penalty in their favor and they did not miss it to take a 1-1 and a valuable point. It will be important to win by a good difference against Iran thinking about the definition with the United States.

Wales vs Iran: Kick-Off Time

Wales will face Iran in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Friday, November 25 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Iran: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Qatar: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Senegal: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 6:00 AM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

South Korea: 7:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

Tanzania: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM

Tunisia: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 1:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Wales vs Iran: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live

Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: TSN App, RDS App, TSN1, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD+, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, dr.dk, DR1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+

India: JioTV, Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Mentari TV, Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, Channel 3

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, S4C, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, VIX+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: NRK1, NRKTV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP2

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, NRK1, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

United Kingdom: S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

