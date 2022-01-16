Diego Costa has recently ended his contract with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, and just days after that, he is being linked with a Premier League return. However, this time, he could come back to London at Arsenal.

Arsenal are investigating the possibility of bringing in a new attacker, with Eddie Nketiah's and Alexandre Lacazette's contracts expiring at the end of the season. Their manager, Mikel Arteta had acknowledged in December 2021 that the club are having trouble meeting halfway with both players. There have been rumors recently that the Gunners and Crystal Palace have conducted conversations over the 22-year-old forward.

However, the Spanish boss has stated that he would prefer to keep the English youngster for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, it is Alexandre Lacazette who has stepped up in the absence of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, netting twice, and providing three assists in the last five Premier League matches.

The 30-year-old striker has also led the team as captain in three of them. Arsenal will be anxious to keep him for the foreseeable future, but his future is still up in the air. As a result, the English team are in talks for a shock move for Brazilian veteran and former Chelsea player, Diego Costa, as per Goal in Brazil.

Free transfer

The Gunners are one of the teams that have shown interest in the Brazilian striker with a Spanish passport, who has recently terminated his contract with Atletico Mineiro in his homeland and is currently a free agent. Italian Tuttomercatoweb claims that initial negotiations have already taken place and that both parties are close to reaching an agreement. The club would get an experienced boost without actually having to spend on a transfer fee.

Uncertainty over Aubameyang's future

The Spaniard is in a strained relationship with Gabonese star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is currently unavailable due to his participation in the 2021 African Cup of Nations. The English media go as far as to claim that instead of cashing in on the troubled player in January, the North London side could terminate his contract and let him join any other club on a free transfer.

Familiar with the Premier League

By signing Costa, Arsenal would get a player that wouldn't need time to get accustomed to the Premier League, as was the case with their previous two top arrivals in the offense area, Aubameyang, and Lacazette. The veteran ace has experience on the pitch in England, leading the attack of Chelsea from 2014 to 2017, appearing in a total of 120 games across all competitions, and scoring 58 goals. In addition, the striker has already signaled that he is willing to return to Europe.