AS Roma and Sassuolo meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team wants to climb a spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Roma are in the 4th spot of the Serie A standings with 47 points and record of 14-5-6 with a recent win against Juventus 1-0.
Sassuolo are going through a good moment with a winning streak of two consecutive weeks, they won against Lecce 1-0 and against Cremonese 3-2.
AS Roma vs Sassuolo: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma and Sassuolo play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 12 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM March 13
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM March 13
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM March 13
Malaysia: 1:00 AM March 13
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM March 13
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM March 13
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+