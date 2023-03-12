AS Roma take on Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico in Roma for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AS Roma vs Sassuolo: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

AS Roma and Sassuolo meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team wants to climb a spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Roma are in the 4th spot of the Serie A standings with 47 points and record of 14-5-6 with a recent win against Juventus 1-0.

Sassuolo are going through a good moment with a winning streak of two consecutive weeks, they won against Lecce 1-0 and against Cremonese 3-2.

AS Roma vs Sassuolo: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma and Sassuolo play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 12 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM March 13

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM March 13

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM March 13

Malaysia: 1:00 AM March 13

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM March 13

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM March 13

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+