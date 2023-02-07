Al Ahly will face Real Madrid for the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free FIFA Club World Cup in your country

Al Ahly will play against Real Madrid this Wednesday, February 8 at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in what will be the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid online free in the US

It will be the second of the semifinals of the Club World Cup, the first being the confrontation between Flamengo and Al Hilal. There is a clear favorite to win this game and it is undoubtedly Real Madrid, the 2022 UEFA Champions League champions, who are looking for their 5th title in this competition.

Their rival will be Al Ahly, the African champions, a strong team in the containment and that has shown a good level in their previous games against Auckland City (3-0 win) and Seattle Sounders (1-0 win). Of course, that is not the same as facing a giant like Real Madrid, but the Africans are confident that they can complicate the "Merengues".

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 9)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo

Egypt: ON Time Sports

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Spain: TeleCinco Spain, Mitele Plus

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, FOX Sports, Foxsports.com

