Arsenal and Everton will face each other today in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Emirates Stadium in London. The home team wants to avoid losing their standings spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Arsenal are in the top spot of the Premier League standings with a record fo 18-3-3 and 57 points, they have a short winning streak of two consecutive weeks with a recent victory against Leicester City 1-0 on the road.
Everton want to do everything possible to tie or win this game since they are in the 18th spot of the standings, that is the relegation zone. The good news is that Everton have enough time to climb spots.
Arsenal vs Everton: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal and Everton play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, March 1 at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
