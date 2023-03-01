Arsenal take on Everton today at Emirates Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Arsenal vs Everton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Arsenal and Everton will face each other today in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Emirates Stadium in London. The home team wants to avoid losing their standings spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Everton online free in the US on FuboTV]

Arsenal are in the top spot of the Premier League standings with a record fo 18-3-3 and 57 points, they have a short winning streak of two consecutive weeks with a recent victory against Leicester City 1-0 on the road.

Everton want to do everything possible to tie or win this game since they are in the 18th spot of the standings, that is the relegation zone. The good news is that Everton have enough time to climb spots.

Arsenal vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal and Everton play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, March 1 at Emirates Stadium in London.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM March 2

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM March 2

Indonesia: 3:45 AM March 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM March 2

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM March 2

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM March 2

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Arsenal vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO