For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga, Athletic Club will play against Real Madrid. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).
A new edition of the "Old Derby" will take place in this Matchday 18 of La Liga. On the side of the locals, Athletic Club, they are only 1 points apart from Osasuna, who would be left with the last qualifying position for an international cup, an objective that the Basques intend to take away.
It will not be easy, since their rivals will be nothing less than Real Madrid, who in their last games have seen them a little worse. Their performance against Barcelona was extremely poor, and against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey they managed to react to avoid elimination. In any case, they want to continue fighting at the top of the standings and for that they need the 3 points.
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Athletic Club will face Real Madrid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Sunday, January 22 at the San Mames Stadium.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 23)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 23)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 23)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 23)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 23)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 23)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 23)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 23)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 23)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: TSN5, TSN App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL
Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: Discovery+, Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports