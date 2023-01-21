Athletic Club will receive Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga, Athletic Club will play against Real Madrid. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

A new edition of the "Old Derby" will take place in this Matchday 18 of La Liga. On the side of the locals, Athletic Club, they are only 1 points apart from Osasuna, who would be left with the last qualifying position for an international cup, an objective that the Basques intend to take away.

It will not be easy, since their rivals will be nothing less than Real Madrid, who in their last games have seen them a little worse. Their performance against Barcelona was extremely poor, and against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey they managed to react to avoid elimination. In any case, they want to continue fighting at the top of the standings and for that they need the 3 points.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Athletic Club will face Real Madrid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Sunday, January 22 at the San Mames Stadium.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 23)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 23)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 23)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 23)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 23)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 23)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 23)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 23)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: TSN5, TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Discovery+, Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

