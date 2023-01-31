Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to keep Manchester United competitive after receiving the terrible news that one of his key players will be ruled out for months.

Erik ten Hag may have not started his tenure at Manchester United manager on the right foot, but it didn't take him long to right the ship. The Red Devils started the season with back-to-back defeats, but that's part of the past now as the team is in UEFA Champions League spots.

The Dutchman has been able to revitalize a number of United players, while his signings are proving him right. United, currently fourth in the Premier League standings, remain alive in all competitions this season.

However, ten Hag has recently received terrible news with one of his key players ruled out for an extended period of time. Ahead of a challenging stretch of the season, United will have to overcome this absence.

Erik ten Hag, United get terrible news with Christian Eriksen injury update

Christian Eriksen is expected to be out until late April or early May, the club announced on Tuesday. The Danish midfielder picked up an ankle injury during United's win over Reading in the FA Cup in the weekend, and though he'll be further evaluated, the initial results have already suggested he'll spend time on the sidelines.

Eriksen, 30, has been a key contributor for United since arriving in Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer. The former Brentford playmaker has so far made 31 appearances for the Red Devils, racking up two goals and nine assists across all competitions.

“Something coming out on deadline day is difficult and you can't make policy on such bad injuries but we have players in the midfield department, good players, we also have players who can fill the gap," ten Hag said, via the club's official website (www.manutd.com). “I think you can never fill that because every player has their own characteristics and identity, so another player will always fill it in in a different way."

United, however, are reportedly closing in on the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich ahead of the transfer deadline. Fabrizio Romano reported the player is already traveling to Manchester to join the club in a loan deal.