Barcelona receive Cadiz in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The locals Barcelona are the comfortable leaders of La Liga and they want to continue like this. The difference with Real Madrid, their immediate pursuers, is 8 points and they don't want to give their archrivals a chance to get close to them. For this they must obtain the 3 points and they have a good chance of achieving it.

The reason for this is that their rivals are one of the weakest teams this season. Cadiz are very clear about their goal this season: avoid relegation. And for the moment they are achieving it, but the difference with the last ones who are losing the category, Valencia, is only two points.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 19)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 19)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 19)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 19)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 19)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 19)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Cadiz: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sports

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

