Cadiz and Real Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. The home team is inspired after a recent victory. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Cadiz are in the 14th spot of the standings with a record of 7-10-11, they won a recent game against Betis 2-0 one the road, that was the only win in the last five weeks for them which includes three draws and one defeat.
Real Madrid are going through a good moment at the continental level, but in the local league they are still far from the first spot with 59 points, while Barcelona has 72 points in the first spot. Real Madrid lost a recent La Liga game against Villarreal 2-3 at home.
Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Cadiz and Real Madrid play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Saturday, April 15 at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM April 16
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM April 16
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM April 16
Indonesia: 4:00 AM April 16
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM April 16
Malaysia: 4:00 AM April 16
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM April 16
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM April 16
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM April 16
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM April 16
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Cadiz vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN4 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes