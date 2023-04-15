Cadiz take on Real Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Cadiz and Real Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. The home team is inspired after a recent victory. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Cadiz are in the 14th spot of the standings with a record of 7-10-11, they won a recent game against Betis 2-0 one the road, that was the only win in the last five weeks for them which includes three draws and one defeat.

Real Madrid are going through a good moment at the continental level, but in the local league they are still far from the first spot with 59 points, while Barcelona has 72 points in the first spot. Real Madrid lost a recent La Liga game against Villarreal 2-3 at home.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Cadiz and Real Madrid play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Saturday, April 15 at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

