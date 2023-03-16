Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash off at Camp Nou in the 26th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this derby game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Barcelona will welcome Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free Spanish league El Clasico derby soccer match in the US.

This will be their 186th league meeting. Interestingly, Real Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, having triumphed 77 times so far; Barcelona have celebrated 73 victories to this day, and the other 35 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 2, 2023, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Blaugrana away at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 26 El Clasico derby game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, March 19, 2022, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The match to be played between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 26th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.