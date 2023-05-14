Bologna and AS Roma meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna. The visitors still have time to steal the sixth spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Bologna are in the 10th spot of the standings with a record of 12-10-12, they are in a safe place in the table and the most recent game was a draw against Sassuolo 1-1.
AS Roma have 58 points just like Atalanta who are in the 6th spot of the table, they could steal that spot to play in the upcoming UEFA Conference League.
Bologna vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Bologna and AS Roma play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, May 14 at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM May 1
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 1
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 1
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 1
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 1
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM May 1
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM
Bologna vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: VIVA, TLN, Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 13, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+