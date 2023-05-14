Bologna take on AS Roma at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Bologna and AS Roma meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna. The visitors still have time to steal the sixth spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Bologna vs AS Roma online free in the US on Paramount+]

Bologna are in the 10th spot of the standings with a record of 12-10-12, they are in a safe place in the table and the most recent game was a draw against Sassuolo 1-1.

AS Roma have 58 points just like Atalanta who are in the 6th spot of the table, they could steal that spot to play in the upcoming UEFA Conference League.

Bologna vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Bologna and AS Roma play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, May 14 at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 1

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 1

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 1

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 1

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 1

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 1

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Bologna vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: VIVA, TLN, Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 13, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+