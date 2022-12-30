Brighton will play against Arsenal for Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brighton vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Brighton will face Arsenal for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting games of this Matchday. In first place will play the leaders of the Premier League, Arsenal, who have 40 points, 5 more than their immediate rivals Manchester City. Of course they want to continue at the top of the standings and that is why they will go in search of victory.

Their rivals will be the tough Brighton and Hove, who are one of the revelations of this championship. It was expected that they would be in the middle of the table, or even fighting for relegation. However, they are fighting for qualifying positions in the International Cups, and of course they need to get points for that.

Brighton vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Brighton will receive Arsenal for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, December 31 at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (January 1)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (January 1)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (January 1)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (January 1)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (January 1)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (January 1)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Brighton vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo UNIVERSO

