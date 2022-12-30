Manchester City will receive Everton for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
This will be a duel between opposites in the Premier League, just as the game between Wolverhampton and Manchester United will be. As in that game, a team that fights for the first places in the standings faces another whose main objective is to save themselves from relegation, from which they are dangerously close.
Manchester City are the candidates to win everything they play due to their great team and way of playing. At the moment they are second, 5 points behind the leaders Arsenal. On the Everton side, they lost to Wolves last Matchday in a key duel and are only one point above the relegation zone.
Manchester City vs Everton: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will play against Everton for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, December 31 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (January 1)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (January 1)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (January 1)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (January 1)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Maximo 360, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC