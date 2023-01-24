Chile U20 and Bolivia U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira. The Chileans lost a recent game, but the Bolivians are ready to win another game. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Chile couldn't do anything to stop Uruguay during their second game of the tournament, that game was hard for the Chilean defense, they allowed three goals and couldn't score a single one.
Bolivia lost a recent game against Ecuador, although they stopped most of the Ecuadorian attack that was not enough to win. Bolivia's record is 1-1 with a win against Venezuela.
Chile U20 vs Bolivia U20: Kick-Off Time
Chile U20 and Bolivia U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Tuesday, January 24 at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira.
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Austria: 12:30 AM January 25
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 AM January 25
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Panama: 7:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 AM January 25
United States: 7:30 PM
Chile U20 vs Bolivia U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol HD2, Caracol Play
Chile: Canal 13
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fanatiz International