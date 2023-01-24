Chile U20 take on Bolivia U20 today at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Chile U20 and Bolivia U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira. The Chileans lost a recent game, but the Bolivians are ready to win another game. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Chile couldn't do anything to stop Uruguay during their second game of the tournament, that game was hard for the Chilean defense, they allowed three goals and couldn't score a single one.

Bolivia lost a recent game against Ecuador, although they stopped most of the Ecuadorian attack that was not enough to win. Bolivia's record is 1-1 with a win against Venezuela.

Chile U20 vs Bolivia U20: Kick-Off Time

Chile U20 and Bolivia U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Tuesday, January 24 at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira.

