Chivas will face Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa por Mexico on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this Group B Matchday 4 pre-season game soccer match or live stream free in the US. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States.
This will be their 32nd overall meeting. Expectedly, Chivas have emerged victorious six times so far, while Tigres UANL have 18 wins to this day. The remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on September 14, 2022, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the Tigres in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura pre-season tournament.
Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Kick-off Time
Costa Rica: 9:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 11:00 PM
El Salvador: 9:00 PM
Guatemala: 9:00 PM
Honduras: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Nicaragua: 9:00 PM
Panama: 10:00 PM
United States: 10:00 PM (ET)
Chivas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD
United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA