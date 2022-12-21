Chivas and Tigres UANL clash off on Thursday at the Estadio Universitario for Matchday 4 of Group B of the 2022 Copa por Mexico. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in your country.

Chivas will face Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa por Mexico on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this Group B Matchday 4 pre-season game soccer match or live stream free in the US. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

This will be their 32nd overall meeting. Expectedly, Chivas have emerged victorious six times so far, while Tigres UANL have 18 wins to this day. The remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on September 14, 2022, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the Tigres in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura pre-season tournament.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Kick-off Time

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 11:00 PM

El Salvador: 9:00 PM

Guatemala: 9:00 PM

Honduras: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Nicaragua: 9:00 PM

Panama: 10:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA