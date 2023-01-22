For the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Inter will receive Empoli. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter will play against Empoli in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The deduction of points that they made to Juventus allowed several teams to rise in the standings, and one of those who took advantage of this penalty was Inter, who now with 37 points are third in this Serie A. With the victory, they would be 10 points away of the Napoli leaders, so they could allow themselves to dream of reaching them at some point.

Their rivals will be Empoli, a team that is in the middle of the standings far from the relegation zone and 6 points behind Udinese, the last ones that would be qualifying for an international cup. A good objective for the "Azzurri" could be to qualify even for the Conference League, for which they need to get points.

Inter vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time

Inter will face Empoli for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, January 23 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 24)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 24)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 24)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 24)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 24)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 24)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 24)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 24)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 24)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: jiotv

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2, ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Document, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

