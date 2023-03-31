Inter and Fiorentina meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team does not want to allow the visitors to get points. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Inter are comfortable in the 3rd spot of the standings with 50 points, they want to stay among the top four spots but it is still possible for them to climb a bit more. Inter have a losing streak of two consecutive defeats.
Fiorentina dream of the top spots to play in the upcoming European tournament, but so far they are in the 9th spot with 37 points.
Inter vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time
Inter and Fiorentina play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 1 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM April 2
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 2
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 2
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 2
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 2
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM April 2
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM
Inter vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Fubo Canada.
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+