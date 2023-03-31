Inter take on Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Inter vs Fiorentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Inter and Fiorentina meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team does not want to allow the visitors to get points. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Inter vs Fiorentina online in the US on Paramount+]

Inter are comfortable in the 3rd spot of the standings with 50 points, they want to stay among the top four spots but it is still possible for them to climb a bit more. Inter have a losing streak of two consecutive defeats.

Fiorentina dream of the top spots to play in the upcoming European tournament, but so far they are in the 9th spot with 37 points.

Inter vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time

Inter and Fiorentina play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 1 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM April 2

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 2

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 2

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 2

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 2

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM April 2

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Inter vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada.

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+