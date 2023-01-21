Juventus will receive Atalanta in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The "Vecchia Signora" suffered a severe setback when, due to irregularities in the transfer of players, 15 points were deducted, which led them from fighting for second place to occupy 10th place. At the moment they are 3 points behind Udinese, the last qualifiers for the international cup, and Juventus are going for this goal.
On the visitor side, Atalanta, a very good season despite some ups and downs. The discount of points from their rivals in this game allowed them to rise in the standings and get closer to the first four places, seeking to be among those qualified for the Champions League, the main objective of this team.
Juventus vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will play against Atalanta for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 22 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (January 23)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 23)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (January 23)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 23)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (January 23)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 23)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 23)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 23)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 23)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: jiotv
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZ PLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZ PLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZ PLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network