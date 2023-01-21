Juventus will face Atalanta for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus vs Atalanta: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus will receive Atalanta in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The "Vecchia Signora" suffered a severe setback when, due to irregularities in the transfer of players, 15 points were deducted, which led them from fighting for second place to occupy 10th place. At the moment they are 3 points behind Udinese, the last qualifiers for the international cup, and Juventus are going for this goal.

On the visitor side, Atalanta, a very good season despite some ups and downs. The discount of points from their rivals in this game allowed them to rise in the standings and get closer to the first four places, seeking to be among those qualified for the Champions League, the main objective of this team.

Juventus vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will play against Atalanta for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 22 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 23)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 23)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 23)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 23)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 23)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 23)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 23)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 23)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 23)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: jiotv

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZ PLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

