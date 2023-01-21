Spezia will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Spezia will receive AS Roma in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A today. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be a duel between teams with very different goals this season. On the local side, they are in the fight not to fall into relegation positions. For the moment, it could be said that they are calm with a 6-point difference over the last ones that would be being relegated, Hellas Verona, although they obviously do not want to complicate themselves.

Their rivals will be AC Roma, who are now fighting for the qualification positions for the UEFA Champions League. With the points discount received by Juventus, it was a help for the team from the capital to move up positions. They are not yet among the 4 qualified, but they are very close and that is why they are looking to obtain points that allow them to climb positions.

Spezia vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Spezia will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 22 at the Alberto Picco Stadium in La Spezia, Italy.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (23 January)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (23 January)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (23 January)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (23 January)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (23 January)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (23 January)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Spezia vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now

India: jiotv

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Football, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 3, BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

