Spezia will receive AS Roma in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A today. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
It will be a duel between teams with very different goals this season. On the local side, they are in the fight not to fall into relegation positions. For the moment, it could be said that they are calm with a 6-point difference over the last ones that would be being relegated, Hellas Verona, although they obviously do not want to complicate themselves.
Their rivals will be AC Roma, who are now fighting for the qualification positions for the UEFA Champions League. With the points discount received by Juventus, it was a help for the team from the capital to move up positions. They are not yet among the 4 qualified, but they are very close and that is why they are looking to obtain points that allow them to climb positions.
Spezia vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Spezia will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 22 at the Alberto Picco Stadium in La Spezia, Italy.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (23 January)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (23 January)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (23 January)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (23 January)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (23 January)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (23 January)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Spezia vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now
India: jiotv
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZ PLAY
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZ PLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Football, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 3, BlueSport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)