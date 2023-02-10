For the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, AS Roma will visit Lecce. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Lecce vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Lecce and AS Roma will face against each other this Saturday, February 11 in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Roma remain keen to fight for UEFA Champions League qualifying positions, and after their victory over Empoli on Matchday 21, the team from the Italian capital finally managed to clinch fourth place. However, Lazio and Atalanta are following them closely and that is why they must continue on the path of victory.

And they have the chance to get the three points since their rivals will be Lecce, one of the most irregular teams in the tournament. With 23 points, they are in 14th position, far from the relegation zone at the moment, although also a bit far from the qualification zone for international cups. However, they will seek to obtain points that allow them to move up positions.

Lecce vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 12)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Lecce vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sports

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

