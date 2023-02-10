Lecce and AS Roma will face against each other this Saturday, February 11 in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Roma remain keen to fight for UEFA Champions League qualifying positions, and after their victory over Empoli on Matchday 21, the team from the Italian capital finally managed to clinch fourth place. However, Lazio and Atalanta are following them closely and that is why they must continue on the path of victory.
And they have the chance to get the three points since their rivals will be Lecce, one of the most irregular teams in the tournament. With 23 points, they are in 14th position, far from the relegation zone at the moment, although also a bit far from the qualification zone for international cups. However, they will seek to obtain points that allow them to move up positions.
Lecce vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (February 12)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 6:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 12)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 12)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 12)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 12)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Lecce vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sports
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)