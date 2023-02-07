Manchester United will play against Leeds United this Wednesday, February 8 in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Watch Manchester United vs Leeds United online free in the US
An interesting duel will take place in the Premier League when these two rivals face each other, the first of the duels they must play this week. This corresponds to Matchday 8, while the one they must play on Sunday, February 12 will be for Matchday 23. An ideal week to enjoy with the Roses rivalry.
Manchester United have improved a lot compared to the bad start to the season, where they had many problems. If they win, they could reach 45 points, 5 less than leaders Arsenal. Leeds United are in desperate need of points. They have 18 points, the same as Everton, the last ones in the relegation zone (these with less goal difference).
Manchester United vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 9)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 9)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 9)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 9)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 9)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 9)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 9)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 9)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com