Manchester United will face Leeds United for Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will play against Leeds United this Wednesday, February 8 in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Watch Manchester United vs Leeds United online free in the US

An interesting duel will take place in the Premier League when these two rivals face each other, the first of the duels they must play this week. This corresponds to Matchday 8, while the one they must play on Sunday, February 12 will be for Matchday 23. An ideal week to enjoy with the Roses rivalry.

Manchester United have improved a lot compared to the bad start to the season, where they had many problems. If they win, they could reach 45 points, 5 less than leaders Arsenal. Leeds United are in desperate need of points. They have 18 points, the same as Everton, the last ones in the relegation zone (these with less goal difference).

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 9)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 9)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 9)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 9)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 9)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 9)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 9)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 9)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

