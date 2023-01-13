On the 20th Matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United will play Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, January 14, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
For the record, this will be their 52nd encounter in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been the dominant team in these matchups, winning 24 games to date while Manchester City have won 18 games and the remaining nine have resulted in draws.
The two teams last met on October 2, 2022, in Manchester, with the Citizens coming out on top, 6-3. When these two teams meet again in the Premier League in 2022/23, it should be an even more thrilling contest.
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Cameroon: 1:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 6:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Iran: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Japan: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Qatar: 3:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Senegal: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
South Korea: 9:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 3:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM
Tunisia: 1:30 PM
Uganda: 3:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO