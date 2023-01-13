Manchester United and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

On the 20th Matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United will play Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, January 14, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

For the record, this will be their 52nd encounter in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been the dominant team in these matchups, winning 24 games to date while Manchester City have won 18 games and the remaining nine have resulted in draws.

The two teams last met on October 2, 2022, in Manchester, with the Citizens coming out on top, 6-3. When these two teams meet again in the Premier League in 2022/23, it should be an even more thrilling contest.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 AM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Iran: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Japan: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Qatar: 3:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Senegal: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

South Korea: 9:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 3:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO