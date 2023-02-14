Monterrey take on Queretaro at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Monterrey and Queretaro meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team are the standings leaders, so far they have lost in the last phase of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Monterrey have won the last five recent games against Cruz Azul, Atletico San Luis, Puebla, Toluca and Atlas. So far they have a record of 5-0-1 and 15 points.

Queretaro is desperate for a victory, in the last five weeks they have lost two games and drawn three, that puts them in the 16th spot of the 2023 Clausura standings.

When will Monterrey vs Queretaro be played?

Monterrey and Queretaro play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team knows how easy it is to win against underdogs.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Monterrey and Queretaro at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Wednesday, February 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.