Necaxa clash with Cruz Azul on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Necaxa are in serious trouble after two losses in two matches to start the new tournament. The team fell in the opener 3-2 at home with Atletico San Luis and then lost 2-1 on the road against Leon. Furthermore, the Rayos are really close to the last places in the quotient table and that could bring them a millionaire penalty fee.

Cruz Azul have problems on and off the field. Raul Gutierrez's team have only one point after two matches. A 1-1 tie at Tijuana and a 3-2 loss with Monterrey. Julio Cesar Dominguez was a distraction following a controversial party for his son and Uriel Antuna is not happy because the club denied him a transfer to Panathinaikos in Greece.

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: Date

Cruz Azul will visit Necaxa as part of Matchday 3 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at 10:10 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul in the US

Necaxa face off with Cruz Azul in Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com and TUDN App.