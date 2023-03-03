Necaxa take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Necaxa and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The home team wants to climb a couple of spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Necaxa are in a bad situation at the 14th spot of the standings with losing record of 2-2-5 overall, they tied a recent game against Queretaro 1-1.

Tigres UANL lost against Chivas in what was a big upset 1-2 at home, they had won three of the last five games and tied a game against FC Juarez 0-0.

When will Necaxa vs Tigres UANL be played?

Necaxa and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Friday, March 3 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The visitors are hungry for victory, but the home team is ready to build a winning streak.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Necaxa and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes on Friday, March 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN, TUDN App, TUDN.COM