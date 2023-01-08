For the 2022/2023 FA Cup third round, Arsenal will play against Oxford United. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan, you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.
The leader of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Arsenal, is playing, and of course all soccer fans will be attentive since, thanks to good performances, the "Gunners" have become candidates to win not only the PL, but also this 2022 /2023 FA Cup. But of course, they must reaffirm that with their performances.
And they have a very good chance of going to the next round since their rivals will be an Oxford United team, who are currently in Football League One, the third division of English soccer. And as if that were not enough, their performance so far is not the best since they are in position 15 out of 24 teams. Of course, they are looking to give a big surprise.
Oxford United vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Oxford United will face Arsenal for the 2022/2023 FA Cup this Monday, January 9 at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 10)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 10)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 10)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 10)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 10)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 10)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 10)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 10)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 10)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Oxford United vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Pacific
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: 6'eren, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, Premier Sports 1, STV Scotland
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: ESPN+