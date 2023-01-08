Arsenal will visit Oxford United for the 2022/2023 FA Cup third round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Oxford United vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 FA Cup in your country

For the 2022/2023 FA Cup third round, Arsenal will play against Oxford United. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan, you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

The leader of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Arsenal, is playing, and of course all soccer fans will be attentive since, thanks to good performances, the "Gunners" have become candidates to win not only the PL, but also this 2022 /2023 FA Cup. But of course, they must reaffirm that with their performances.

And they have a very good chance of going to the next round since their rivals will be an Oxford United team, who are currently in Football League One, the third division of English soccer. And as if that were not enough, their performance so far is not the best since they are in position 15 out of 24 teams. Of course, they are looking to give a big surprise.

Oxford United vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Oxford United will face Arsenal for the 2022/2023 FA Cup this Monday, January 9 at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 10)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 10)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 10)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 10)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 10)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 10)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 10)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 10)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 10)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Oxford United vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Pacific

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: 6'eren, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, Premier Sports 1, STV Scotland

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: ESPN+

