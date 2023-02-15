Puebla take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. Both teams are struggling to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul online free in the US on FuboTV]

Puebla didn't start the last phase on the right foot, but the good news is that they broke a recent losing streak with a 3-1 home win against Mazatlan.

Cruz Azul have a painful losing streak of four consecutive losses in the last five weeks, the most recent loss was against Toluca 1-3 on the road.

When will Puebla vs Cruz Azul be played?

Puebla and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Friday, February 17 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team is relieved after a recent victory, but the visitors are more desperate than ever.

Puebla vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Puebla and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, February 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.