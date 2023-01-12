Rennes will face Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will visit Rennes in a game valid for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Messi's return was also the return to victory for Paris Saint-Germain. It was 2-0 against Angers which, combined with Lens' draw against Strasbourg, allowed the Parisian team to take a 6-point lead in the championship and reaffirm themselves as leaders. Of course, they want to continue at the top of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Rennes, who are in fourth place with 34 points and are looking to climb positions to be among the top 3, which would allow them to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. To do this, they must approach Marseille, who are 5 points up.

Rennes vs PSG: Date

This game between Rennes will play against PSG for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 will be played at the Roazhon Park in Rennes, in France this Sunday, January 14 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Rennes vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Rennes vs PSG

This 2022/2023 Ligue 1 game between Rennes and PSG can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. If you are in Japan and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

