Juventus will visit Salernitana for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Salernitana will receive Juventus this Tuesday, February 7 in what will be the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Juventus seek to recover from the hard blow that was the great loss of points they received (15 points), thanks to which they went from being in the first places to being in the middle of the standings. At the moment, they need to get points that allow them to get closer to the qualification zone to the European cups.

The last qualified with 30 points are Torino, 7 more than the "Vecchia Signora", so they seek to discount that difference. And for that they must beat Salernitana, one of the weakest teams in the tournament. With 21 points they are in 16th position, for now far from the 13 points of Hellas Verona, the last ones in the relegation zone, but they need points to move away and perhaps dream of qualifying for a cup.

Salernitana vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (February 8)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 8)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (February 8)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 8)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (February 8)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (February 8)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 8)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Salernitana vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, Maximo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Football, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

