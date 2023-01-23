Southampton will play against Newcastle for the first leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Southampton will receive Newcastle for the first leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

It will be a duel between two teams that have surprised this season. On the one hand, Newcastle had just had a tournament in which they fought for relegation and they were really very complicated. In this 2022/2023 Premier League they are fighting for the top positions and now they want to go to the final of this tournament.

Southampton surprised not in the PL where for the moment they are last looking to save themselves from relegation, but in the quarterfinals of this Carabao Cup where they eliminated one of the main candidates to be champions, nothing less than Manchester City. Now they will seek to go further reaching the final.

Southampton vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Southampton will face Newcastle for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Tuesday, January 24 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 25)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 25)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 25)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 25)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Southampton vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

USA: ESPN+

