Sporting Braga will receive Benfica at Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
This will be their fifth domestic cup meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both SL Benfica and Braga have two wins each so far. No games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent cup game was played on May 23, 2021, when the game ended in a 2-0 Braga win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in the 2022/2023 Taca de Portugal, to determine the new Semi-Finalist.
Sporting Braga vs Benfica: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Kenya: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Philippines: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Sporting Braga vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), RTPi