Sporting Braga and Benfica will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sporting Braga vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Taca de Portugal in your country

Sporting Braga will receive Benfica at Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their fifth domestic cup meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both SL Benfica and Braga have two wins each so far. No games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent cup game was played on May 23, 2021, when the game ended in a 2-0 Braga win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in the 2022/2023 Taca de Portugal, to determine the new Semi-Finalist.

Sporting Braga vs Benfica: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Sporting Braga vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), RTPi