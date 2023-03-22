Real Madrid have won two trophies this season, but the team has had a tough time defending their La Liga championship. People are starting to question Carlo Ancelotti's future as a result, and now a Brazillian player has already hinted at where the Italian coach may go next.

Carlo Ancelotti has deservedly earned a place among the sport's most adored characters. Many people wrote him off before he guided Real Madrid to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in the first season of his second spell at Santiago Bernabeu.

This term, the 63-year-old has already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The pressure on the Italian boss, though, is growing as they have been struggling to defend their Spanish title, falling 12 points behind current table leaders and arch-rivals, Barcelona.

Ancelotti has said repeatedly that he would not resign as Los Blancos manager before his current contract expires in the summer of 2024. Yet, it seems as if his time with the reigning Spanish and European champions may be coming to an end.

What does Carlo Ancelotti's future hold according to Ederson?

Ederson, a goalkeeper for Manchester City, has suggested that Carlo Ancelotti will succeed Tite as Brazil's manager. Among the rumors that the five-time UCL winner as a coach is the top choice of Brazil's FA president to lead the five-time World Champions, he disclosed he has spoken with current and former Real Madrid players like Vinicius. and Casemiro about the situation.

"I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, [Eder] Militao. There's a great possibility that Carlo Ancelotti arrives. We will try to eliminate Real Madrid so that Ancelotti can come to Brazil as quick as possible!

"What I have been told about him is that he's an outstanding coach, that everybody in the group likes him. And he has a winning career, just check his resume. We'll see soon if he will be here or not.

"I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there's too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living in a phase of anxiety", the Selecao shot-stopper said at a press conference.