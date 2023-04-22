Club America take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club America and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. The home team is enjoying a good spot in the stands. Here is all the detailed information about this Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America won four of the last five games and tied one against Club Leon 2-2, after that tie they won two consecutive games against Monterrey 2-1 and against Pumas UNAM 3-1.

Pumas UNAM are going through a good moment with two consecutive victories against Atletico San Luis 3-1 and Toluca 3-1, but they are in the 12th spot of the standings.

When will Club America vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Club America and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 22 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. The visitors need to climb spots on the table to reach the playoffs.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Club America and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.