Real España will play against Vancouver Whitecaps for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

During the games of the first leg of this Concacaf Champions League there were many surprises, losing teams that were favorites, some of them by a wide difference (as was the case of Austin FC against Violette AC and Atlas against Olimpia). However, in this series there were no surprises.

The favorites to advance to the round were the Vancouver Whitecaps, and in the first game they won 5-0, a result that practically ensures their passage to the next round. Real España will go in search of a miracle, although it would be more appropriate to say that they will seek a dignified elimination.

When will Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Real España and Vancouver Whitecaps at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Real España and Vancouver Whitecaps can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and FuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for US: Fox Sports 2, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App. Other options for Canada: OneSoccer.

