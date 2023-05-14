Toluca take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Toluca and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The home team knows that the visitors are big favourites. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Toluca playing as underdogs on the road did not have enough strength to stop Tigres UANL, they lost that game 1-4 and now the situation is worse to advance within the tournament.

Tigres UANL were lethal during most of the game, they scored three goals in the first half and one last goal during the second half.

When will Toluca vs Tigres UANL be played?

Toluca and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, May 14 at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The visitors have a powerful advantage against the home team.

Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Toluca and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo on Sunday, May 14, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.