Alianza Lima will face River Plate this Wednesday, April 6 at the Estadio Nacional de Lima for the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Alianza Lima and River Plate will face each other at the Estadio Nacional de Lima for the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores group stage this Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

River Plate is one of the main candidates that this Conmebol Libertadores has, and although none of their rivals is a candidate for the title. Likewise, it is not an easy group that the "Millonarios" have, who also hope to finish first in the group.

On the local side, they know that they do not have an easy group: River, the strongest team, Colo Colo and Fortaleza. The illusion of the Peruvians is to be able to prevail over the Chileans and Brazilians, in order to get the second place, or obtain the third place and try their luck in the South American Cup.

Alianza Lima vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima, Peru

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Alianza Lima vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Alianza Lima vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there have been 6 confrontations between these two rivals. The clear dominator of the statistics is River Plate, who never lost to the Peruvians. The "Millonarios" won 4 wins and there were two draws, of course 0 wins for Alianza Lima. The last game between the two was in the group stage of the 2019 Conmebol Libertadores , specifically on April 12, 2019, with a 3-0 victory for River.

How to watch or live stream Alianza Lima vs River Plate in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, April 6 at the Estadio Nacional de Lima for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Alianza Lima and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Alianza Lima vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -334 odds, while Alianza Lima have +1000. A tie would finish in a +425 payout.

Caliente Alianza Lima +1000 Tie +425 River Plate -334

*Odds via Caliente