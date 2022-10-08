Liverpool will visit Arsenal for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will receive Liverpool in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

This will undoubtedly be the most interesting game of the entire Matchday 10. On the one hand, there will be the local and current leaders of the Premier League, Arsenal, who have won 7 of the 8 games they have played so far. Manchester City's victory against Southampton forces them to win to stay at the top of the standings.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not had a good start to the season. Or at least it has not been as many expected. At the moment they are in the 10th position, something rare to see for the "Reds" accustomed in recent years to fighting at the top. In the week they beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League and now they want to continue the winning streak.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 9 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (October 10)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 10:30 AM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Japan: 12:30 AM (October 10)

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 10)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Senegal: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 AM (October 10)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Korea: 12:30 AM (October 10)

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Tunisia: 3:30 PM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Sling TV, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo

