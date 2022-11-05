Aston Villa will receive Manchester United for Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will vist Aston Villa in what will be a game of the 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the Canada, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada. Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

Manchester United had a really positive week: after their victory against West Ham for Matchday 14 of the Premier League, they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 during the week. It is true that it was not enough for them to be leaders of group E, but they got second place and now they will play the next round. Of course, they want to continue with this good level.

And for that, they will have to beat a team that is badly in need of points. Aston Villa currently have 12 points, which leaves them very close to the bottom of the standings in the dreaded relegation zone. They urgently need to get points so they don't have to get into such an awkward position.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Aston Villa will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, November 6 at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (November 7)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (November 7)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM (November 7)

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: VillaTV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

