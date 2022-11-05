Manchester United will vist Aston Villa in what will be a game of the 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the Canada, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada. Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.
Manchester United had a really positive week: after their victory against West Ham for Matchday 14 of the Premier League, they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 during the week. It is true that it was not enough for them to be leaders of group E, but they got second place and now they will play the next round. Of course, they want to continue with this good level.
And for that, they will have to beat a team that is badly in need of points. Aston Villa currently have 12 points, which leaves them very close to the bottom of the standings in the dreaded relegation zone. They urgently need to get points so they don't have to get into such an awkward position.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Aston Villa will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, November 6 at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (November 7)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (November 7)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM (November 7)
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: VillaTV
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC