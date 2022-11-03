Aston Villa will host Manchester United for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022/2023 Premier League game

Manchester United will visit Aston Villa for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

Manchester United come from a good 1-0 victory against West Ham the previous Matchday, which allowed them to reach 23 points, only 1 less than Newcastle, the last ones who are entering the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League. In other words, if they get the win and the “Magpies” don't win, they'd be in the top four.

Aston Villa are in an awkward position in the standings. They have 12 points, only 1 more than Leicester City, the last ones to be relegated. Without a doubt they need points to get away from the bottom of the standings. And, although the game against Manchester United will not be easy, playing at home they may have better chances.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15 game between Aston Villa and Manchester United will take place at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England will be played on Sunday, November 6 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa and Manchester United will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15 game on Sunday, November 6 at 9:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC.

