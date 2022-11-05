Chelsea will face Arsenal for Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arsenal will visit Chelsea in a game valid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

Without a doubt, one of the most interesting games offered by this Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. On the one hand, the leaders Arsenal, who are only one point above Manchester City, their immediate pursuers, and need a victory to stay at the top of the standings.

It will not be easy for them, since their rivals will be Chelsea, a team that has been very irregular this season, with very good games such as the two they played against Milan for the UEFA Champions League, and very bad ones like last week's against Brighton and Hove in which they lost 4-1. It will be an unknown to see what level the “Blues” will have in this game.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, November 6 at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Cameroon: 1:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

Egypt: 2:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 7:00 PM

Iran: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Japan: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 12:00 AM (November 7)

Nigeria: 1:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Qatar: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Senegal: 12:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

South Korea: 9:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

Tanzania: 3:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 AM

Tunisia: 1:00 PM

Uganda: 3:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: DEATH, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate

USA: FuboTV (free trial), USA Network, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo

