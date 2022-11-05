Arsenal will visit Chelsea in a game valid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.
Without a doubt, one of the most interesting games offered by this Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. On the one hand, the leaders Arsenal, who are only one point above Manchester City, their immediate pursuers, and need a victory to stay at the top of the standings.
It will not be easy for them, since their rivals will be Chelsea, a team that has been very irregular this season, with very good games such as the two they played against Milan for the UEFA Champions League, and very bad ones like last week's against Brighton and Hove in which they lost 4-1. It will be an unknown to see what level the “Blues” will have in this game.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, November 6 at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
