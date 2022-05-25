Atlas will host Pachuca at Estadio Jalisco for the First Leg of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Finals. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Atlas and Pachuca will clash for First Leg of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Finals. Check out here all about this Liga MX Playoffs game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the US you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Atlas eliminated Tigres UANL in a nerve-wracking game at Estadio Universitario. The global score was a 5-4 win for the current Liga MX champions. Atlas have lost just once in their Liga MX Playoffs run. The team managed by Diego Cocca wants to start off good this finals series at home. In addition, their last home game was a 3-0 win against Tigres UANL in the semifinals.

On the other side, Pachuca are coming off strong after a 4-1 global score win to Club America. Pachuca ranked in 1st place in the Liga MX regular season. For that reason, Pachuca are one of the strongest teams in the Liga MX Playoffs. The team managed by Guillermo Almada wants to open up this two-legged matchup with a win on the road to close out at home.

Atlas vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara

Location: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara

Atlas vs Pachuca: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Atlas vs Pachuca: Storylines

In the last tournament Atlas ended a 70-year Liga MX titles drought. Atlas fought once a again in the 2022 Torneo Clausura to clinch a second final series. Through their 2022 Liga MX Playoffs run, Atlas have lost once. First off, Atlas eliminated their Clasico Tapatio derby rivals, Chivas in the Quaterfinals. In the Semifinals, a last-minute penalty goal against Tigres UANL helped them to advance to the Liga MX Finals.

On the other side, Pachuca are one of the best teams in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Pachuca want to clinch a Liga MX title since their last one back in 2016. In addition, in the last tournament Pachuca ended in the 15th place, that's when Guillermo Almada arrived to Pachuca. He turned around their whole organization. He gave them a new way to play, especially to the young guys just in his first championship run.

Atlas vs Pachuca: How to watch or stream live free in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Atlas and Pachuca to be played on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.

Atlas vs Pachuca: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already set their predictions for this Liga MX Playoffs matchup. According to Caesars, the favorites to win this game on the road are Pachuca with +160 odds, while Atlas have +185 odds to win at home. A draw will result in a +195 payout.

