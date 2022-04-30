Atlas play Tigres UANL for the Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlas are ready to play against Tigres UANL in Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Jalisco Stadium on April 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Both teams are ready to play their last game of the season. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Atlas are about to close the 2022 Clausura Tournament season with a winning streak as they haven't lost a game since April 14 against Mazatlan 1-2 at home. Before this game against Tigres they won against Toluca and drew against Monterrey.



Tigres UANL are the second best team of the last phase of Liga MX with 10-2-4 overall but with two recent losses against Necaxa and America. Despite two recent losses, Tigres UANL is well positioned to play in the playoffs.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Atlas had a recent crushing victory against Toluca 4-2 on the road in what was the last game of a small series of on the road games. Atlas have not won a home game since April 7, on that occasion they won against Necaxa 2-1. The record at home of Atlas during the last phase of the Liga MX is 3-2-2.

Tigres UANL are one of the big favorites to play in the playoffs, the team achieved a big winning streak during the tournament of eight wins and a draw that ended with a loss against Pachuca 1-2 on the road. Tigres UANL have not won a game on the road since April 10, and the most recent game for them was a 0-2 home loss against America.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlas vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Atlas are favorites to win this game with 2.15 odds that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a good record but the visitors are big favorites as well. Tigres UANL are underdogs with 3.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Under 2.5.

Caesars Atlas 2.15 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Tigres UANL 3.40

* Odds via Caesars.