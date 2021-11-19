Atletico Madrid and Osasuna will clash off on Saturday at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid will meet with Osasuna at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their jubilee 75th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico de Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 42 occasions so far; Osasuna have grabbed a triumph 22 times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 16, 2021, when Atleti salvaged a late 2-1 thriller at home in the previous 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Atletico Madrid have grabbed two wins, as well as three draws (WDDWD). Meanwhile, Osasuna have been off to a decent start to the La Liga season, winning only once in the previous five league matches. Thus, they have also managed two ties and two defeats (WDDLL).

The Colchoneros currently sit in fourth place in La Liga with 23 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, Los Rojillos are placed three positions below them, in seventh place of the La Liga table with 19 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 11, 1932, when Osasuna cruised past the Madrid squad with a final result of 5-1 away in Madrid. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 14.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 14 game between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -260 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Osasuna have a whopping +700 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 14, while a tie would result in a +370 payout.

FanDuel Atletico Madrid -260 Tie +370 Osasuna +700

