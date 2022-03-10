Barcelona and Osasuna will clash off at Camp Nou in the 28th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 28 of La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona will come up against Osasuna at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 28 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their jubilee 80th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as FC Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 45 occasions so far; CA Osasuna have grabbed a triumph 16 times to this day, and the remaining 18 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on, December 12, 2021, when Los Rojillos salvaged a late 2-2 thriller draw at home at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 28 game between Barcelona and Osasuna will be played on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Barcelona and Osasuna on the 28th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.