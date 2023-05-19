New Spanish champions Barcelona will welcome Real Sociedad at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23La Liga season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 152nd first-division meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 87 games so far; Real Sociedad have celebrated 32 victories so far to this day, and 32 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2023, when it ended in a 4-1 win for the Catalans away in San Sebastian. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Kick-off Time
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes