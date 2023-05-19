Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

New Spanish champions Barcelona will welcome Real Sociedad at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23La Liga season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 152nd first-division meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 87 games so far; Real Sociedad have celebrated 32 victories so far to this day, and 32 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2023, when it ended in a 4-1 win for the Catalans away in San Sebastian. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Kick-off Time

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes