Benfica take on Juventus at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Benfica vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Benfica and Juventusmeet in the2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa. The visitors must win this game at all costs. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Benfica are the second best team in Group H with two wins and two draws for a total of 8 points. The most recent game for Benfica was a draw against Paris Saint Germain 1-1 on the road.

Juventus were recently humiliated by an underdog, Maccabi Haifa, losing that game on the road 0-2. Until now Juventus have only one victory in the group stage but they are fighting for a spot to play in the Europa League.

Benfica vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 25 at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM October 26

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 26

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 26

Indonesia: 3:00 AM October 26

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM October 26

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM October 26

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 26

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 26

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM October 26

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Benfica vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

United Kingdom: BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+