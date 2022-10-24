Benfica and Juventusmeet in the2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa. The visitors must win this game at all costs. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Benfica are the second best team in Group H with two wins and two draws for a total of 8 points. The most recent game for Benfica was a draw against Paris Saint Germain 1-1 on the road.
Juventus were recently humiliated by an underdog, Maccabi Haifa, losing that game on the road 0-2. Until now Juventus have only one victory in the group stage but they are fighting for a spot to play in the Europa League.
Benfica vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 25 at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM October 26
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 26
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM October 26
Indonesia: 3:00 AM October 26
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM October 26
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM October 26
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 26
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM October 26
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM October 26
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Benfica vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
United Kingdom: BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+