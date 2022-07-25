In the second of the semifinals of the 2022 Women's Copa America, Brazil, one of the main candidates, will face Paraguay. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).
The Brazilian team is undoubtedly the main candidate to win this tournament as they are one of the strongest teams on the continent by a wide margin. The goal of the carioca players is to be champions. In the group stage they won their 4 games scoring 17 goals and conceding none, a clear example of the strength of this team.
The Paraguayans know that in this game they will be the underdogs, although they will still do their best to play the best possible way against a team that practically has no rivals in Conmebol. In the group stage they had a good performance winning 3 games and losing 1, with 9 goals for and 7 against.
Brazil vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time
Brazil will play against Paraguay for the semifinal of the 2022 Women's Copa America this Tuesday, July 26 at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
Brazil vs Paraguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming
