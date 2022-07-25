Brazil will face Paraguay for the semifinal of the 2022 Women's Copa America. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brazil vs Paraguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Women's Copa America in your country

In the second of the semifinals of the 2022 Women's Copa America, Brazil, one of the main candidates, will face Paraguay. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brazilian team is undoubtedly the main candidate to win this tournament as they are one of the strongest teams on the continent by a wide margin. The goal of the carioca players is to be champions. In the group stage they won their 4 games scoring 17 goals and conceding none, a clear example of the strength of this team.

The Paraguayans know that in this game they will be the underdogs, although they will still do their best to play the best possible way against a team that practically has no rivals in Conmebol. In the group stage they had a good performance winning 3 games and losing 1, with 9 goals for and 7 against.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time

Brazil will play against Paraguay for the semifinal of the 2022 Women's Copa America this Tuesday, July 26 at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

Botswana: 2 AM (27 July)

Brazil: 9 PM

Burundi: 2 PM (27 July)

Cameroon: 1 AM (27 July)

Eswatini: 2 AM (27 July)

Ethiopia: 3 AM (27 July)

Gambia: 12 AM (27 July)

Ghana: 12 AM (27 July)

Kenya: 3 AM (27 July)

Lesotho: 2 AM (27 July)

Liberia: 12 AM (27 July)

Malawi: 2 AM (27 July)

Mauritius: 2 AM (27 July)

Mexico: 7 PM

Namibia: 2 AM (27 July)

Nigeria: 1 AM (27 July)

Rwanda: 2 AM (27 July)

Sierra Leone: 12 AM (27 July)

South Africa: 2 AM (27 July)

South Sudan: 2 AM (27 July)

Sudan: 2 AM (27 July)

Tanzania: 3 AM (27 July)

Uganda: 3 AM (27 July)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Zambia: 1 AM (27 July)

Zimbabwe: 1 AM (27 July)

Brazil vs Paraguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: W-Sport

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SBT, SporTV, Canais Globo

Burundi: W-Sport

Cameroon: W-Sport

Eswatini: W-Sport

Ethiopia: W-Sport

Gambia: W-Sport

Ghana: W-Sport

International: YouTube

Kenya: W-Sport

Lesotho: W-Sport

Liberia: W-Sport

Malawi: W-Sport

Mauritius: W-Sport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: W-Sport

Nigeria: W-Sport

Rwanda: W-Sport

Sierra Leona: W-Sport

South Africa: W-Sport

South Sudan: W-Sport

Sudan: W-Sport

Tanzania: W-Sport

Uganda: W-Sport

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Zambia: W-Sport

Zimbabwe: W-Sport

