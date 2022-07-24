Colombia will play against Argentina I what will be the 2022 Women’s Copa America semifinal. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the semifinals of the 2022 Women's Copa America, the locals Colombia will face Argentina seeking the final and qualification for the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The semifinals of a tough tournament such as the Women's Copa America will be played. The locals have had an outstanding performance in the group stage, winning all four of their games and thus obtaining 12 points out of a possible 12. They also scored 13 goals and conceded 3, which gives them a goal difference of +10. They are definitely a tough team to beat.

The path of the Argentines was much more complicated, although in their favor they had a more complicated group than that of Colombia. There were 3 victories and a predictable defeat against Brazil by 4-0. Therefore, there were 9 points out of a possible 12 with 10 goals for and 4 against. Their last game against Venezuela was one of the most difficult, but after winning it, they want to go to the final.

Colombia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Colombia will face Argentina for the 2022 Women’s Copa America semifinal this Monday, July 25 at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

Botswana: 2 AM (July 26)

Burundi: 2 AM (July 26)

Cameroon: 1 AM (July 26)

Eswatini: 2 AM (July 26)

Ethiopia: 3 AM (July 26)

Gambia: 12 AM (July 26)

Kenya: 3 AM (July 26)

Lesotho: 2 AM (July 26)

Liberia: 12 AM (July 26)

Malawi: 2 AM (July 26)

Mauritius: 2 AM (July 26)

Mexico: 7 PM

Namibia: 2 AM (July 26)

Nigeria: 1 AM (July 26)

Rwanda: 2 AM (July 26)

Sierra Leone: 12 AM (July 26)

South Africa: 2 AM (July 26)

South Sudan: 2 AM (July 26)

Sudan: 2 AM (July 26)

Tanzania: 3 AM (July 26)

Uganda: 3 AM (July 26)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Zambia: 1 AM (July 26)

Zimbabwe: 1 AM (July 26)

Colombia vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: W-Sport

Burundi: W-Sport

Cameroon: W-Sport

Eswatini: W-Sport

Ethiopia: W-Sport

Gambia: W-Sport

Ghana: W-Sport

International: YouTube

Kenya: W-Sport

Lesotho: W-Sport

Liberia: W-Sport

Malawi: W-Sport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: W-Sport

Nigeria: W-Sport

Rwanda: W-Sport

Sierra Leone: W-Sport

South Africa: W-Sport

South Sudan: W-Sport

Sudan: W-Sport

Tanzania: W-Sport

Uganda: W-Sport

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com

Zambia: W-Sport

Zimbabwe: W-Sport

